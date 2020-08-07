Groundbreaking at Wright’s Landing for REDI project

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the New York State Department of Transportation and Department of State broke ground on a Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, project in Oswego.

Ground was broken at Wright’s Landing on a $6.1 million REDI grant-funded project that will make the marina more flood-resistant and also pedestrian-friendly. Work was recently completed on 12 self-adjusting docks at Port Authority Marina that will protect from future flood damage, as well.

The Wright’s Landing project includes important flood mitigation measures such as:

Raising the elevation of marina structures to compensate for higher water levels, including the boat launch, pavilion area, parking lot, and access roads. The structures will be raised approximately three feet in order to reduce future flooding.

Adding Bioretention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater.

It will also create a new pedestrian boardwalk and provide landscape improvements, which will help generate additional foot traffic for local businesses.

The project also includes making repairs to the floating docks, which sustained flood damage in 2017 and 2019. The docks and slips will be redesigned and expanded to serve more boaters.

All project work is expected to be complete by October 2021.

“Shoreline communities have faced tremendous challenges in recent years, but New York State is leading the way to help them build back better, smarter and more resilient,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “We have a special responsibility to be stewards of the Great Lakes and protecting the people who live in these communities and the business owners is a top priority. The work being done at Wright’s Landing will generate additional foot traffic for local businesses and help to ensure that it remains a place of enjoyment and continues to serve recreational boaters on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario for future generations.” ​

New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York State has continued to work with our local leaders along the shores of Lake Ontario even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to helping these vibrant communities revitalize their waterfronts and reinforce their resiliency against future flooding. The Department of State is proud to work with the City of Oswego and its elected officials to improve Wright’s Landing, which will benefit not only the residents of Oswego but the many visitors who enjoy this destination for years to come.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “These projects are just the latest example of Governor Cuomo’s historic commitment to protecting our communities along Lake Ontario and ensuring our vital infrastructure can withstand whatever Mother Nature can throw at it. The Department of Transportation is proud to join with the Port of Oswego and our partners in state and city governments to help improve the resiliency of this important center for recreation and commerce.”

Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, “The Wright’s Landing project is a great example of what Governor Cuomo had in mind when he formed the State’s REDI commission to work with communities on projects that will result in resiliency, long-term sustainability, and economic vitality in this flood-prone region of the State. As a member of the REDI commission, it gives me a great deal of pleasure to know Oswego and its boating and tourism industries are benefiting from this successful collaboration.”

Senator Patty Ritchie said, “The City of Oswego and so many other communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have suffered tremendously in recent years due to unprecedented flooding. Despite all they’ve been through, the people of these communities are resilient and through Governor Cuomo’s REDI program, they are building back stronger than ever. I look forward to seeing how the improvements at Wright’s Landing Marina help people from the City of Oswego and beyond enjoy the beauty of Lake Ontario for many years to come.”

Assembly Member William Barclay said, “Congratulations to Mayor Billy Barlow for spearheading this historic waterfront improvement project. This state-funded infrastructure investment in Wright’s Landing will benefit generations to come. Together, the improvements planned at the marina will increase boating traffic, make visitors and residents feel more welcome on Lake Ontario, allow for more recreation in the city, complement investments already made at nearby Breitbeck Park, and spur additional economic activity and investments. I was pleased to work with Mayor Barlow and Governor Cuomo to support the city in obtaining this state grant for the improvements, pleased to be a part of the groundbreaking today, and look forward to seeing the work completed.”

Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature James Weatherup said, “The Wrights Landing Marina is a beloved lakefront destination for visitors from all along Lake Ontario. We know that high water and flooding is the new normal, but thanks to Governor Cuomo and the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, future high water events will no longer impact marina usage or the tourism industry that is so important to the City of Oswego.”

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “Our $6.1 million in REDI funding will allow for a complete transformation of Wright’s Landing Marina into a modern, state-of-the-art marina, attracting more boaters, visitors and Oswego residents to our waterfront. For years, we’ve had to admit, as a community, we failed to capitalize on our waterfront. Now, thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, the upcoming changes will enhance and position Wright’s Landing to be the premier marina on Lake Ontario. Once completed, our improvements will bring an influx in boating traffic into the Oswego Harbor and we’ll have a marina we can use to market our entire community and significantly contribute to our local economy.”