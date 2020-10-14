Groundbreaking held for new indoor sports park in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new indoor sports park in the Town of Clay.
It is 7,200 square feet and has batting cages and simulators for indoor leagues.
The owners said it’s just one more way of helping kids reach their true potential.
“So now I wanna bring back all that I learned to the community kids to try to make their dream come true,” said Melvin Dorta and Jessica Haskins.
The plan is to play ball by Dec. 1.
