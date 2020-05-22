Group gatherings a concern while coronavirus is still a factor

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Some beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, but many are still wondering what the rules are when it comes to social gatherings.

While we know Memorial Day is all about commemorating our fallen, those celebrations typically come with a large gathering of people, and you may be thinking of grilling or heading here to a park.

But public health experts say now is the time to be extra cautious in what we do. The law says there should not be any gatherings with more than 10 people involved. Everyone should be wearing a mask and keeping their distance and you should not visit someone who is particularly vulnerable to the virus and at high risk of severe illness if they catch the disease.

The Syracuse Police Department, along with other patrol divisions in the area, will be out checking in on neighborhoods, making sure people are following the rules and staying safe.

“It puts a strain on the police department in the sense that we are getting multiple calls a day having to go break people up, so you make think ‘Oh I am just having a get together in my backyard’ and we get called to that and that slows us down,” said Syracuse Police Department Sergeant Matt Malinowski.

Green Lakes will be opening its beach area Friday morning at 11 a.m., but the park will be limiting the capacity by 50%, not allowing any group activities like volleyball or football, and asking everyone to wear a mask when you cannot stay six feet apart.

