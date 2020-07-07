Group home residents stuck during pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Group home visits for the developmentally disabled are tightly restricted due to COVID-19 and those restrictions can be painful.

Erin Besecker’s son Timmy lives in a Manlius group home. He has Down syndrome and Autism.

She hasn’t seen him in person since March 1. For the last two weeks, those visits have been possible with common pandemic restrictions.

Erin told NewsChannel 9 why those restrictions don’t work for her and Timmy.

I’d have to wear a face mask and keep six feet apart. He would not understand that. He’d want to walk up to me, get a hug, grab a hand, walk away with me to the car and come home. He would not understand at all and I would not want to put him through that. Erin Besecker

Before the pandemic, Timmy would come home almost every weekend or Erin and her husband would spend significant time at the group home.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Erin. “Even on Skype. It’s hard to see him because I can’t hold him and can’t hug him. My husband and I feel an emptiness. It’s heartbreaking… He’s non-verbal and says some words. I know the staff at the house is real good. They tell him what’s going on and that we love him. That we’re not purposely staying away, that we just have to right now.”

The State Office for people with developmental disabilities said it hears and understands Erin and others in her position.

Job one is the health and safety of everyone involved. But, a spokesman told NewsChannel 9 that they are working with the health department on reopening steps that will safely include in-person services, home visits and community outings.