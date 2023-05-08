WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The most deployed Army base in the world is prepared to send more troops overseas.

The 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team is set to deploy to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The over 1,500 soldiers in the brigade will likely begin their deployment in June or July 2023.

But the Northern New York Chapter of the Associate of the United States Army is hoping to make the mission easier through its Adopt a 10th Mountain Platoon program.

This program allows groups to “adopt” one of the 120 platoons going overseas. Each platoon includes 15 to 20 soldiers.

Program participants will be encouraged to send care packages periodically throughout the deployment. Packages could include anything from birthday cards, gifts during the holidays or just necessities.

“You can get a package together and send them something they want or need,” AUSA Northern New York Chapter’s Joseph McLaughlin explained. “Some of the soldiers are in remote areas where they don’t have a store or exchange. So there are some soldiers that won’t have those nice things you can walk to the corner store and buy.”

As a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major, McLaughlin said this program can help the soldiers find comfort and a piece of home.

“It was very nice when I was deployed to get a letter and put it in my pocket and go sit somewhere quietly. Knowing you had a piece of back there with you when you were deployed,” he shared. “So it definitely makes a difference for our soldiers that are deployed.”

The local AUSA chapter hopes that this program will help continue the longstanding North Country transition of supporting 10th Mountain Division soldiers.

“The 10th Mountain Division is a North Country Division. The 10th Mountain are our soldiers,” McLaughlin expressed. “We’d love to have you show your support for our soldier, for this great community that supports the mighty 10th Mountain Division.”

There are 50 platoons still available for “adoption.” Those interested in adopting one of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s platoons should email Joseph McLaughlin at adopta10thmtnplt@gmail.com.