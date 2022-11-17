ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The $1 million grand prize of the Grow-NY business competition has been awarded to ProAgni. The competition is for food and agriculture startups to enhance agricultural innovation, food, and beverage in CNY, the Finger Lake, and Southern Tier.

Funded by Empire State Development and administered by Cornell University, Grow-NY is in its fourth year to showcase startup and business talent from all over the world in a two-day pitch competition.

Who is the grand prize winner?

ProAgni is a company that created a range of supplements and feeds for livestock that lowers the amount of methane emissions from sheep and cattle without using antibiotics. Decreasing the producer’s environmental footprint without increasing costs led them to the finals and ultimately took home the first-place prize.

“We are honored to join the incredible roster of Grow-NY winners, and grateful to New York state, Grow-NY, and the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture for their support,” said Lachlan Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder of ProAgni. “We’re excited to expand our mission to revolutionize supplements and feeds for livestock that lower methane emissions into Upstate New York and the prize money will allow us to make an even greater impact. We’ve had an amazing experience throughout the program, from the guidance and connections our mentor Brad Goulthrope provided to the regional partners we were able to meet, to our competitors whose cutting-edge work and pitches were truly inspiring.”

The award ceremony was held virtually on the morning of November 17, and more than 1,200 people registered for the Summit with 390 startups applying for the competition. 52 countries were represented including Singapore, Australia, and Sri Lanka. 25 states were represented from the U.S. which included 92 companies from New York.

Grow-NY says 38% of applicants included a woman founder and a record 75% included a founder from an underrepresented minority group.

Below is the list of all the winners from the competition provided by Grow-NY:

Grand prize $1,000,000 Winner: ProAgni- Lavington, Australia

ProAgni ProTect is a revolutionary range of supplements and feeds for livestock that lowers methane emissions from sheep and cattle without the use of antibiotics, decreasing a producer’s environmental footprint without increasing costs.

$500,000 Winner: Craft Cannery- Bergen, NY

Craft Cannery takes cherished recipes from your kitchen to the shelves of grocery stores, restaurants, farmers markets and beyond, specializing in the contract manufacturing of sauces, dressings, marinades and more.

$500,000 Winner: Hempitecture- Ketchum, ID

Hempitecture is on a mission to create healthy, energy-efficient building materials that positively impact people and the planet by capturing carbon dioxide and replenishing farmland. Its biobased insulation makes construction projects more sustainable, healthier, and higher-performing.

$250,000 Winner: Labby-Cambridge, MA

Labby’s technology provides rapid, accurate and affordable solutions for dairy farms, leveraging AI-enabled optical sensing for raw milk testing that delivers instant insights to your fingertips.

$250,000 Winner: Sweet Pea Plant Based Kitchen – Rochester, NY

Sweet Pea is a plant-powered kitchen creating transformative paths to wellness, combining the benefits of its plant-centric food meal service and nutrition coaching to help people to sustain a healthy life.

$250,000 Winner: Vivid Machines- Toronto, Canada

Vivid X-Vision system captures the visible and chemical details of every plant across an entire crop from bud to harvest to manage growth and predict yield, and provide means for early diagnosis of pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies.

$250,000 Winner: Zalliant-Amsterdam, NY

Zalliant’s IoT and artificial intelligence technologies provide value and efficiency to farmers through improved decision-making and management.

“Grow-NY finalists and winners continue to surpass our expectations on all fronts, successfully

leveraging the strengths of the region to scale their ventures, adding jobs, attracting investment, and reinforcing New York’s role as a global agrifood leader,” said Jenn Smith, Program Director, Grow-NY. “I offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to this year’s cohort.”