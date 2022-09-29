SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Finally enough drying takes place today for brighter changes to occur on this Thursday, but that drying may lead to a frosty start to Friday. Details below.

TONIGHT:

It is mainly clear tonight as high-pressure crest overhead. This area of Canadian high pressure likely helps set the stage for areas of frost to develop for at least some tonight, and what likely will be one of the coldest nights we’ve felt in CNY since the first part of May.

Lows drop into the 30s for many across the region, including in Syracuse. That said, we would recommend covering those tender plants/flowers if you want them to survive, or not be damaged late tonight into Friday morning.

Since frost is possible for many with lows in the 30s tonight into the start of Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of CNY, including the Syracuse area. The areas that have the best chance seeing frost develop is away from urban centers and lakes.

LATE WEEK – WEEKEND:

High pressure settles in out of Canada with more sunshine expected to round out the week and highs warming well into the 60s. While high pressure is building into Central New York, we will also be watching the remnants of Ian as it moves north from Florida, makes another landfall near Charleston, S.C. Friday afternoon/evening and then weakens as it crawls northward this weekend.

High and mid-level clouds are expected to sneak in from the south from Ian as early as Friday afternoon/Friday night and over the weekend. These clouds likely filter the sun, if not block it out at times Saturday. It now looks like a few light rain showers could sneak into areas just south of Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

A weakening backdoor cold front is expected to slide through quietly later Saturday/Saturday night with high pressure building in behind the front for the last half of the weekend. This area of high pressure should keep us high and dry through the weekend and probably into early next week too!

Highs over the weekend should reach well into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s depending on how much cloud cover there is.

Stay tuned to for further updates!