Guests evacuated at Candlewood Suites hotel after carbon monoxide scare

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Guests at the Candlewood Suites Hotel near the Syracuse airport were evacuated Saturday after high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the building.

Onondaga County 911 tells NewsChannel 9 crews first responded to the hotel just before 8:45p.m.

According to the North Syracuse Fire Department, it was a mechanical issue and there are no reports of any injuries.

