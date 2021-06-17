Guidelines change, schools talk about upcoming graduations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local school districts were notified by the health department on Wednesday that there would be no more restrictions on outdoor events which included, graduations. So some area schools started making changes to their plans.

Here was the letter from the Center Square Superintendent, Thomas Colabufo:

Mark Potter, the Superintendent for Liverpool Central Schools said the notice was too short.

“We were concerned and rightfully so that the rules were going to change at the 11th hour, and the realistic outcome of this is that it makes the districts look bad because it puts us in a predicament that we could have done this or we should have done that, you know and unfortunately graduation takes us quite a bit of time to plan.”

He says they’re doing everything they can to do what’s right for the students and the adults.

“Nobody is going to be wearing masks if they don’t want to, but we are not going to restrict people who are wearing masks.” He adds, “unfortunately, by changing this as I mentioned seven days before graduation really puts us in a predicament that we really don’t have a choice to change what we already created.”

