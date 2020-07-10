Guidelines for schools to be released on Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to release health and safety guidelines for schools in New York State to follow before heading back this fall.
Each district will have to make its own plan, submit it to the state and get that plan approved.
Cuomo said guidelines will be released on Monday.
Plans will be approved or denied the first week of August. As of right now, there is no word on if students and teachers will even be allowed back in the classroom.
