Gun, marijuana found after traffic stop

CICERO, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing multiple charges after a weapon and marijuana were found in his vehicle after a traffic stop.

On July 31, just before 4 p.m., New York State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Nathan Donaldson, 23, of Syracuse, on Interstate 81, near Bartell Road. While interviewing the driver, troopers smelled marijuana. They then conducted a vehicle search, where marijuana and a semi-automatic gun was found.

Donaldson is facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was taken into custody and arraigned.