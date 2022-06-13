SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When New Yorkers walk into a gun store in the near future there are going to be several new rules passed as a result of just passed state legislature.

For example, folks wanting to buy a semi-automatic rifle are going to have to wait until their 21st birthday as opposed to being able to buy one at 18.

However, when and how those protocols will come into affect is unknown to Tim Nelson, owner of Intimidator Sports in Nedrow.

“Anything we have heard we either read online or heard on the news,” he said, “Nothing has been told to us as to how the laws are going to proceed.”

As Nelson awaits these new laws, costumers are shopping at an alarming rate. He says it is common whenever gun legislation is debated.

“Every time they talk about it gun sales increase, we sell out,” he said.

“Everybody gets scared everybody wants a firearm so of course the first thing they are going to do is get one in hopes that nothing happens to it.””

Governor Hochul’s office sent a press release to NewsChannel 9 detailing each of the changes coming in the new bill and when they go into effect:

Raising the Age to Purchase Semiautomatic Rifles – This act shall take effect on the ninetieth day after it shall have become a law and shall apply only to purchases or transfers of ownership made on or after such effective date.

Banning Body Armor – 30 days from signing

Strengthening the Red Flag Law – 30 days from signing

Microstamping – This act shall take effect immediately, provided, however, that section three of this act shall take effect 4 years after the certification thatmicrostamping-enabled pistols are technologically viable by the division of criminal justice services or a designee or 1 year after a person, association, partnership, corporation or other entity has been licensed to engage in the business of servicing firearms and their components to ensure compliance with the requirements of this act, whichever is earlier.

Closing Loopholes Legislation S.9456/A.10504 expands the definition of a “firearm” to include any weapon not defined in the Penal Law that is designed or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by action of an explosive. – 30 days from signing Legislation S.9229-A/A.10428-A eliminates the grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices that were lawfully possessed prior to the enactment of the Safe Act or manufactured prior to 1994. This act shall take effect immediately; provided however that sections one, two, and three of this act shall take effect on the thirtieth day after it shall have become a law; and provided further, that section four of this act shall take effect on the ninetieth day after it shall have become a law. Legislation S.89-B/A.6716-A creates the crimes of making a threat of mass harm and aggravated making a threat of mass harm. Immediately

Enhancing Information Sharing Legislation S.4970-A/A.1023-A requires enhanced reporting by law enforcement to the state and federal gun databases. Agencies must report seized or recovered guns to the criminal gun clearinghouse; participate in the ATF’s collective data sharing program; and enter the make, model, caliber, and serial number of the gun into the national crime information center. The law also requires gun dealers to enact uniform security and reporting standards. It prohibits those under 18 and not accompanied by a parent from entering certain locations of a gun dealer’s premises and requires training for all employees on conducting firearm, rifle, and shotgun transfers, including identification of and response to illegal purchases. It also requires State Police to conduct inspections of gun dealers every three years. This act shall take effect on the one hundred eightieth day after it shall have become a law. Effective immediately, the addition, amendment and/or repeal of any rule or regulation necessary for the implementation of this act on its effective date are authorized to be made and completed on or before such effective date.

Improving Response and Reporting of Hateful and Threatening Social Media Content Legislation S.4511-A/A.7865-A requires social media networks in New York to provide a clear and concise policy regarding how they would respond to incidents of hateful conduct on their platform and maintain easily accessible mechanisms for reporting hateful conduct on those platforms 180 days from signing