SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Community leaders from nearly a dozen organizations gathered Wednesday for a first-of-its-kind gun violence retreat through the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence.

“Within this room and within Central New York there are people that have the ability and have the skills and have the information that we are now being pulled together,” said Bishop H. Bernard Alex, Pastor of Victory Temple Fellowship Church and the President of National Action Network, the organization who helped to make this retreat a reality.

The retreat comes just two months since Pastor Lateef Johnson-Kinsey was named Director for the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, now bringing in a gun violence expert from Chicago to perform an assessment on the City of Syracuse and offer recommendations for how to reduce gun violence.

“What I saw was a lot of beautiful programs that have been underinvested in that with the right investment can really flourish,” Dr. Chico Tillmon said Executive Director for Heartland Alliance READI, a nationally recognized violence prevention organization based in Chicago.

Dr. Tillmon is also a subject matter expert on gun violence for the Biden/Harris administration and a Senior Research Director at the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab. Through an evidence-based solutions-oriented approach, Dr. Tillmon has helped to curb violence in a number of cities across the nation, now bringing his model to the City of Syracuse.

“Some of the factors are similar to other cities,” Dr. Tillmon said when asked if the gun violence in Syracuse is similar to other cities. “Which is historical context, disinvestment, concentrated poverty, but also socio-economic factors that we can combat by getting individuals in the community to get involved in particular situations to help mitigate problems on the front end.”

Dr. Tillmon said community violence intervention and small community-based organizations are essential to curbing gun violence, adding that it’s important to focus efforts on both short and long-term solutions to the issue.

“When we think about violence we always associate it with prevention and getting involved in the youth and what happens is we don’t see the immediate results because when you think about it how many 13 or 12-year-olds are really going around shooting people. It’s more of a one-off, but when you think about the profile for an individual who might be a high-risk individual who’s known to use a firearm it’s typically in that 22-29 age range so we want to find ways to engage that population and be hyper-focused on deterring their behavior as opposed to focusing on youth where there’s a longitudinal effect.” Dr. Chico Tillmon, Gun Violence Expert

“I think that’s one of the number one ways that we will combat gun violence is we have organizations, we have people that can intervene, we have prevention and intervention, just using them better,” Johnson-Kinsey said.

The retreat is just the first step in what will likely be a four-five month process led by Dr. Tillmon and his team to assess gun violence in the City of Syracuse and come up with solutions. Bishop Bernard Alex said we all play a part in combating gun violence starting with having conversations in your home with your kids and family members.