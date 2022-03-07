SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Another round of gusty winds is expected tonight as colder air blows in and sparks some limited lake snow overnight into Tuesday morning for parts of CNY.

Hope everyone got out to enjoy the record warmth felt in Syracuse and Central New York Sunday afternoon despite the gusty winds.

Rainfall amounts of about half an inch to an inch fell for most Monday and Monday evening. This rainfall combined with snow melt Sunday and Monday could very well lead to some localized minor river/stream flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area be on the lookout, and make sure that sump pump is working through midweek.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

A batch of heavier rain rolls through early this evening with a cold front/area of low pressure and in the wake of this rain it turns windy and colder after 7 or 8 this evening. This will lead to any leftover rain showers changing to scattered snow showers, and winds could also gust to 50 mph at times tonight too.

A coating to maybe an inch or so of snow is possible for all tonight into the start of Tuesday. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, possibly including the Syracuse area and around the Tug Hill could pick up 1 to 4 inches thanks to a band of lake snow trying to set up late tonight into Tuesday morning. This could cause localized slick/sloppy conditions in and around this band for the morning commute from about Sodus to Syracuse to Cazenovia Tuesday morning.

Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30 tonight.

While this is going on, rivers and streams are still rising potentially causing some minor flooding on the Tioughnioga River Tuesday near Cortland. Some flooding on Kellogg Road can be expected so a Flood Warning has been issued.

High pressure ultimately builds in for Tuesday afternoon and helps clear us all out with some developing sunshine. It’s a breezy day with highs back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is in charge Tuesday night with a clear to partly cloudy sky and lows dropping to between 20 and 25.

WEDNESDAY:

There has been a change to Wednesday’s forecast thanks to an area of low pressure moving farther north and closer to us during the day. That said, it appears some wet snow possibly mixed with rain develops during the midday and afternoon hours from south to north, but it doesn’t last long.

At this point, it appears we could see a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches by sunset Wednesday. The best chances of picking up a few inches will be over the hills south of Syracuse.

Highs on Wednesday should make the 30s and low 40s.

Quieter and milder weather is expected for the last half of the week.