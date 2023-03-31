(WSYR-TV) — Yesterday the Major Leagues threw out their first pitch, and soon ballfields all over Central New York will be filled with people playing in America’s national pastime.

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex in Cortland is hoping to attract lots of teams to its newly revamped facilities. Marie Darling of Guthrie and Cortlandville town supervisor Tom Williams are here to fill us in on their renovations.

To learn more about the Gutchess Sports Complex, visit Cortlandville.org

To learn more about Guthrie, visit Guthrie.org.