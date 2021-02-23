Guthrie Ambulance stolen from Emergency entrance

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – 18 News has confirmed a scanner report from the Sayre Borough Police Department, that a Guthrie Ambulance was stolen from the Emergency entrance at Robert Packer Hospital around 6:30 Tuesday morning.
The vehicle is described as a Ford F-350 Box Ambulance with an orange 101 on it. At this time it is unclear if a suspect has been identified.
This is a developing story, so stick with WETM 18 News for the latest on this stolen ambulance.
