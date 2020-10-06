Guthrie breaks ground on new cancer treatment center in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Guthrie Healthcare System broke ground on a new cancer treatment center in Cortland Tuesday morning.

The center, located on West Main Street, will provide a central location for comprehensive care and include the latest treatment protocol and newest technology. Standardized exam rooms will enhance the patient experience by allowing all patient-related activities to occur inside the exam rooms. A collaboration space for staff will also be included.

Guthrie also announced a new medical office building in Ithaca on Ithaca’s City Harbor Waterfront Development. The building will be home to a mix of clinical services for the Ithaca community.