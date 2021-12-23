Guthrie Clinic makes $23 million investment in its employees, including pay raise

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Guthrie Clinic is making a $23 million investment in all of its employees, including a pay raise. Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO at the Guthrie Clinic, announced on Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to overwhelm the healthcare system, Guthrie Clinic is making sure its employees are taken care of and paid fairly.

“People in healthcare are working at a level never before seen and have been for a long time. We need to make sure they are valued. We need to make sure they understand how important they are, and we at Guthrie felt we needed to do more,” says Dr. Sabanegh.

That’s exactly what Guthrie is doing through a new compensation package. The package includes several improvements, like setting a $15 an hour minimum wage. Some employees have already seen the adjustment, others seeing it by January 1st, 2022.

“This decision follows a comprehensive market analysis that we did, and we believe it’s a significant step on our journey to becoming an employer of choice in the region and across the nation,” says Dr. Sabanegh.

The investment will impact nearly 6,000 Guthrie Clinic employees, across the 12 counties Guthrie serves, including Cortland and Tompkins Counties. Dr. Sabanegh says these actions come at a time when healthcare nationally is facing significant financial pressures.

Dr. Sabanegh added, “We’re very privileged that Guthrie is financially strong, and we remain committed to making sure that all caregivers are fairly and equitably compensated.”

Guthrie says these are steps towards making sure they pay a livable wage to all employees, who Guthrie calls “caregivers.”

Guthrie says Dr. Sabanegh has initiated the use of the word “caregivers” for all its employees, regardless of their role.