Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to reopen drive thru COVID testing site

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Guthrie Cortland Medical Center is reopening their drive-thru COVID testing site after monitoring the rise in positive cases.
The site, which is located in the parking lot across from the main hospital entrance, will reopen August 23 and operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. You’ll need an appointment to get tested.
Patients must have an order to receive a test. Pre-procedural testing, exposure, employment or school participation are reasons to obtain an order.
To make an appointment, call the Guthrie COVID line at 607-299-7676.
All patients are subject to copay, co-insurance, or cost of testing depending on their insurance carrier.