Guthrie Hospital seeing ‘significantly more’ COVID-19 cases in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County has seen more cases of COVID-19 in the month of December.

Tuesday, the total number of active cases was 2,375. That number has grown by nearly 1,000 in the last month. On Nov. 30, 1,415 cases were reported.

The number of active cases is at 275, with 24 people currently in the hospital with the virus.

Guthrie Hospital has been on the frontline of this second wave, which has taken longer to get to Cortland County than other counties.

As we have followed the positive rates over the last few months, some of the other counties surrounding Cortland County rose earlier. Cortland was a little bit protected for a few weeks as some of the other areas grew. So, we anticipated and unfortunately expected that as cases began to rise we would get more inpatients and that’s what happened. Executive VP and Chief Quality Office at Guthrie Clinic — Dr. Michael Scalzone

Scalzone says the facility has adequate capacity for COVID-19 patients. In the last few days, non-COVID patients have been moved to Guthrie and non-Guthrie facilities to make sure there is room.

In Cortland County, the health department does not have the ability to test for COVID-19. Testing is ordered through health care providers in the community.

For people who don’t have a primary-care physician, they can call the following: