Guthrie hospitals postponing select non-emergency surgeries

SAYER, Pa. (WSYR-TV) — Guthrie hospital system has announced that due to the increase of patients that are being treated for COVID-19, the hospital system will be postponing select inpatient, non-emergency surgeries.

The influx of COVID-19 patients is increasing resources and staff. As a result, non-emergent surgeries that are scheduled in advance are being postponed. The hospital says not all of the surgeries will be affected. The surgery schedule will be looked at two weeks in advance, and from there, decisions about which surgeries can be safely postponed will be made and patients will be notified.

Urgent and emergency procedures and surgeries will continue.