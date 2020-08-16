Gym owners preparing for expected reopening guidance from state on Monday

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For months, hundreds of gym owners across New York have been calling on the state for formal guidance to safely reopen.

In a telephone conference Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that guidance can be expected to be released on Monday, August 17.

We first spoke with Nikki Polos, owner of Aspen Athletic Club, a few weeks ago when she and her husband filed a lawsuit against Governor Cuomo after prolonging the wait to provide a date and guidance for reopening.

The shutdown has been beyond a challenge,” Nikki Polos

“We are owner-operated, we are going to adapt every single day and making sure we are inspecting what we inspect and that those guidelines are implemented at each of our locations from opening to closing,” she explained.

REOPENING GUIDANCE FOR GYMS: We first met Nikki, owner of Aspen Athletic Club, a few weeks ago when she filed a lawsuit against @NYGovCuomo about gyms not being able to reopen.

Tonight at 6:00 on @NewsChannel9 – we hear her thoughts on receiving reopening guidance tomorrow ‼️🏋️ pic.twitter.com/QxqckTk3P5 — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) August 16, 2020

While the final guidance for gyms won’t be released until Monday, Aspen has implemented a handful of safety measures already.

Polos said she has been following along with CDC requirements and other state’s guidelines where fitness centers have been given the green light to reopen.

Those safety measures at Aspen thus far include:

Symptoms screening upon arrival

Touch-less check-in

Travel arrows throughout facilities

Closing every other cardio machine

Enhanced cleaning protocols with medical grade cleaner

Touch-less water filling stations

Using every third locker

Ready and willing to close changing rooms and sauna

“Right now it is only our speculation and what we feel being in the fitness industry for over 20 years, these are precautions that I have come up with and they are in line, exceeding what other states have put in place too,” Polos explained.

“The other thing, we’re very excited to get our guidelines, but also that date of reopening and we are very hopeful that they are going to do what they do with other industries, where the guidelines are out and within a day or two are allowed to reopen if we can meet those guidelines,” said Nikki Polos, Owner, Aspen Athletic Club

Aspen is ready to adapt as gyms across the state finally receive the clarity they need to reopen.

Governor Cuomo has not yet announced the time of his briefing on Monday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.