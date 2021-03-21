Gymnastics trailblazer visits Central New York, helping to raise money for local charities

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– After a long-awaited visit, five-time U.S. Olympic medalist, Nastia Liukin, traveled to Blaze Gymnastics in Cicero on Sunday to help raise money for two CNY charities.

“I just love to be able to do this and come out to gyms all over the country, obviously it’s been a while since we’ve been able to do this so I’m so excited just to be able to be back,” she said.

The event has been over a year in the making, and due to COVID-19, was rescheduled twice.

The gym partnered with Lucas Sports to bring Liukin through the doors and the gymnasts raised money for pediatric cancer and Down Syndrome awareness.

Incentives were given to the gymnasts based on how much money they raised. The more money that was raised the more the prizes grew, including autographs and pictures with Liukin, a chance to perform their routine in front of her, and even one-on-one time.

Blaze Gymnastics owner, Christina Fuller, said it’s a win-win for everyone.

“For a gymnastic gold medalist to be here is just an awesome opportunity for the kids, they idolize and they are such good role models and to have them be here is making dreams come true for these kids,” she said.

Eight-year-old, Elyana Amidon, was the top fundraiser for the event, raising $12,501.00. In total, the event raised over $20,000 for Griffin’s Guardians and Gigi’s Playhouse.

“For them to continue through a pandemic and raise the money that they did, it’s immeasurable, it certainly is going to help our families, our kids in need here,” Amy Kirk of Griffin’s Guardians said.

The event fell on World Down Syndrome Day, which hit home for Heather Rodriguez, a board of managers member for Gigi’s Playhouse.

“This is going to really set us up and keep moving us forward to develop, strengthen and increase the program offering and reach that we can have here in Syracuse and the surrounding areas,” she said.

Liukin is helping younger generations stick the landing and pay it forward to their community.