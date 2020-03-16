Closings
There are currently 108 active closings. Click for more details.

Gyms get creative, finding ways to stay in business after NY closes their doors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along with bars and movie theaters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering gyms to close beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Burn Kickboxing in North Syracuse and Camillus is one of the many Central New York gyms trying to find a way to keep business open, and they’re getting creative.

Members of Burn Kickboxing will now be burning in their basement.

“We’re going digital. We’re going online, virtual workouts,” said owner Curtis Pastore. “You’ll be able to log in on your phone on your tablet.”

To keep a level of accountability, all of the classes will be streamed live. The Burn team will also be monitoring member’s workouts and giving them feedback from the studio.

“Isolation takes a really big toll,” said Camillus Studio Manager Sofia Marquez. “They depend on us to keep them in that track and having us in their homes is just gonna be another step forward.”

Even though members can’t work out next to each other, they’ll still be able to work out as a team.

“We’re also coming up with some other creative ideas as far as workout calendars and a reward system, challenges for everybody to put a checkmark on the fridge,” said Pastore.

The gym tells NewsChannel 9 it also has a plan to get kickboxing bags to their members so they can still throw jabs and uppercuts and try to have some sense of normalcy.

“For people that can’t get the bags or can’t afford the bags, to have body weights and cardio kickboxing, fitness kickboxing,” said Pastore.

The biggest thing the gym is trying to bring to everyone’s homes right now? Positivity.

There’s a lot of bad stuff going on but I can’t let that run my life and ruin my day to day activities because if I’m in a negative state, people around me are in a negative state. If you look too far ahead you get confused and panicked and there’s no sense, we can’t control anything in the future we can only control right now.

North Syracuse Studio Manager Brian Bellucci

So they’ll keep rolling with the punches, one day at a time.

Other gyms like Pure Barre and Crossfit are offering online classes to their members as well.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter/NeSommavilla.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected