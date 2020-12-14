Gyms, salons in orange zone areas can reopen on Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Gyms and hair salons in orange zones areas of Onondaga County can reopen on Monday with new restrictions.

Those restrictions include reducing capacity to 25% and employees must get tested on a weekly basis rather than twice a week.

According to the state’s data, hair salons only account for about “a tenth of a percent” of COVID-19 spread.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 74% of the current COVID-19 cases in the state have been spread from homes or small gatherings.

