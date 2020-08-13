H.E.A.L of Onondaga Presents ‘HEALing Together’ Drive-In Concert

The Heroin Epidemic Action League also known as H.E.A.L of Onondaga strives on empowering the community to provide education, awareness and prevention of substance abuse and mental health.

They’re getting creative this year; the group has partnered with local CNY musicians and created a drive-in concert to benefit the non-profit; ‘HEALing Together Concert’.

The drive-in concert is August 13th at the Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey. Cars can arrive as early as 7:30pm and the concert will start at dusk. It’s $50 per car up to 4 people and $10 for each additional person.

To purchase tickets, and to learn more you can visit their Facebook page here.