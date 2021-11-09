Habitat for Humanity looking for new homebuyers in Ithaca area

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Housing affordability has been a problem in the Ithaca area for a long time now, and the ongoing pandemic has made it even more difficult. However, Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is working to change that.

It all boils down to supply and demand, and the pandemic has caused an even greater surge in demand. Currently, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase the amount of for sale housing units that are affordable in both Tompkins and Cortland counties.

This fall the non-profit organization celebrated two new home dedications in Ithaca. Both families have been working in partnership with Habitat for Humanity for more than a year. A family of four will be moving into one of the new homes soon, while a family of six will be moving into another new home this summer. In addition to this, the non-profit organization is working on three new projects and are currently looking for applicants.

“We’ve got three new projects in the pipeline. One is in a little bit more rural out in Danby, which is still Ithaca City School District, but its about 10 minutes south of downtown. Then also right downtown if anyone is interested in downtown living, right in the city of Ithaca there’s going to be a two bedroom and a three bedroom home that we will be renovating in that case, and another one would be a new build from the ground up,” says Liz Warner, Family Services Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from now until December 15, 2021.

Click here if you are interested in affordable homeownership. Once you are on the website, click the “Homeownership” tab for more details on Habitat’s income guidelines and application process. Individuals or families can also email Liz Warner at liz@tchabitat.com for more information.