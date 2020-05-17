Hairdressers anxiously awaiting a restart and to put the scissors back in their hands

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hair stylists are anxiously awaiting the day where they can reopen their salons again. One of those salons already getting ready, is Evan Michaels on the North Side of Syracuse.

Governor Cuomo labeled hair salons as phase two, meaning they’ll hopefully be able to open in two weeks. That is, if all goes well moving through phase one.

Each salon will need to have a plan in place for social distancing, cleaning and sanitation, and face coverings.

“Right now we have hair styling in Phase Two,” Governor Cuomo said.

Hairdressers have certainly taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they can’t wait to get back behind their chairs.

“When I heard I was like, wait is this true? This is awesome,” said Kasey Castetter, owner of Evan Michaels salon.

She’s one of the many Central New York hair stylists looking forward to putting the scissors back in her hands because this time being closed has been far from easy.

“We’ve fallen on hardships in the past where the economy tanked and then we obviously felt the effects of that as well, but this has just been devastating for us,” said Castetter.

Like any hairdresser, when the work stops, so does the income.

While it’s going to take a bit for her to catch up, it isn’t the money that’s driving her excitement to get back to work, it’s to have her clients finally back in her chair.

People are a lot more supportive than I really thought they would be. The giving that everyone has shown me and the support and people just text me just to check in to make sure I’m doing okay. I just feel the love and I cannot wait to give that back to them. Kasey Castetter, Owner, Evan Michaels Salon

Kasey will deliver those much needed haircuts and styles with a lot of love.

In the meantime, all businesses looking to reopen must submit a plan to Governor Cuomo’s office.

If all goes well with phase 1, businesses in phase 2 could open as early as May 29.

