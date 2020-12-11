Hair salon owners in Syracuse welcome news of reopening in Onondaga County’s orange zone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the data changes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state guidance will too. His announcement Friday was a welcome relief for some businesses in Onondaga County’s orange zone that have been closed for more than two weeks under tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor is now allowing gyms and hair salons to reopen in orange zones. Capacity must be capped at 25% and regular testing must continue.

“Once the initial news broke, I mean I was getting texts, tags on Facebook and Instagram. I mean it’s great. I’m so excited and happy,” Jillain Salomone, owner of J.Luxe Salon in Syracuse, says.

Salomone was one of the businesses forced to close for the second time during this pandemic when Governor Cuomo announced the orange zone designation.

“It’s been tough, obviously, for almost a three-month shutdown initially and then to be open with all of the restrictions,” Salomone says. “But I mean we did it. We followed protocol. We never had one case in here, so it was great and then this happened. So it was kind of devastating, especially when you could go up to a salon five minutes away and they were still open.”

Salamone kept her business up and running by selling her products through curbside pickup or the mail, though it wasn’t exactly the same as staying open. Now, she’s looking forward to welcoming customers back.

“Our clients have been really supportive,” Salomone adds.

It’s not yet clear when hair salons and gyms can reopening. Businesses are still awaiting word.