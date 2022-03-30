The hard rock band will play the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer

(WSYR-TV) — Grammy award-winning hard rock band Halestorm is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

Wednesday, July 27 Halestorm will be joined by “The Pretty Reckless”, “The Warning” and “Lilith Czar.”

Led by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale, who formed the band in their teens, Halestorm is a chart-topping band with over a billion streams online. The San Jose Mercury News called them “the best hard rock band in the world” in November of 2021.

Here are other concerts scheduled for the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview:

6/19 – The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour 7 p.m.

6/23 – Steely Dan 7:30 p.m.

6/29 – The Chicks 7:30 p.m.

7/5 – Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour 7:30 p.m.

7/8 – Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour 7 p.m.

7/9 – Lynyrd Skynyrd: Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour 7 p.m.

7/13 – CHEER LIVE 7:30 p.m.

7/27 – Halestorm

8/2 – Incubus 7 p.m.

8/11 – Kenny Chesney: Here & Now Tour 2022 7:30 p.m.

8/13 – KROCK presents Alice In Chains with Breaking Benjamin and Bush 5:30 p.m.

8/17 – Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire 7 p.m.

8/25 – Brad Paisley 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – Styx and REO Speedwagon: Live & UnZoomed Tour 6:45 p.m.

9/15 – Jason Aldean: Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 7:30 p.m.

9/17 – Shinedown 7 p.m.