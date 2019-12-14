Half of Times Square’s ‘2020’ sign unveiled to the public

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are still have a few weeks left before the ball drop, but New York City visitors have the chance to celebrate the new year early.

The second half of the “2020” sign was unveiled and illuminated on Wednesday in Times Square.

The numbers each measure seven-feet tall, and all together, will use a total of 309 energy-efficient LED bulbs.

According to the Times Square website, visitors can celebrate the new year early and take a picture with the illuminated numerals until December 19.

The sign will soon take its spot atop One Times Square and light up at midnight on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of the 2020’s.

