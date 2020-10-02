Halloween at the Park drive-thru kicks off

(WSYR-TV) — If you want to take the family on a ride to see ghosts, ghouls, witches, warlocks and lots of light, you should head to Jamesville Beach Park.

The creators of Lights on the Lake, Fright Nights and Lights on Jacob Lane have put together a new drive-thru Halloween experience.

Families will stay in their car and follow a lighted path to take in family-friendly Halloween-themed displays.

It is $10 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $15 for Friday and Saturday. Tickets are limited and can only be bought in advance.