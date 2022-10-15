(WSYR-TV)- Halloween is being canceled in schools throughout the nation, due to ongoing violence within schools.

As violence within schools continues to rise, many school officials are deeming celebratory parades or events on school grounds unsafe.

Although understanding, many parents view this as taking away the staples of fun that banned the elementary experience together. Other parents are supportive of the idea as it helps those who do not celebrate the holiday feel more involved.

In a statement made by Yahoo Lifestyle, they say that Halloween festivities can alienate and exclude students and staffers who might not celebrate for a variety of personal or religious reasons.

Officials at Hillcrest Elementary School in Waukesha, Wis. told NEWS10 back in 2017, “We want to be inclusive of all families including those families who don’t celebrate Halloween or find purchasing a costume a hardship.” The school also reportedly closed the day of Halloween for staff development day to appease those who do celebrate.

In a blog post found on ourfamilyworld.com, one viewer commented, “Absolutely No Halloween In Schools Period!!!! School Is For Learning And That’s Much More Important Than Fun Stuff. Besides America Has A Huge Childhood Obesity Problem And We Still Have Covid-19 So I Say Scrap Halloween And Make It A Regular Learning Day With A Dress Code Instead!!!!! If You Want To Do Halloween Do It At Home!!!!!”

Another viewer from the same website said, “Halloween Has No Place In School It’s A Place For Learning And Not For Halloween And So Called Spirit Days!!!!! How About Having A Learning Day With A Dress Code Instead?”

Schools are not only worried about inclusiveness, but they are also worried about the violence within schools around the country.

According to edweek.com, there have been 35 school shootings that have resulted in death or injury in the U.S. alone, more than any recorded since the site began tracking in 2018.

USAFacts reported that in the 2019-20 school year, sixty-seven high schools had shootings over the school year, as did 32 elementary schools, 11 middle or junior high schools, and two schools of other types.

With elementary schools being the primary source of Halloween celebrations, many parents are on edge because of the influx of school shootings. Campus safety reports that the most common time of year for a school shooting is in the fall. The site also reports that most school shootings (18.4%) occurred in the morning, followed by at a sporting event (10.2%) or during afternoon classes (10.1%).

Although this does not necessarily mean that a school shooting will happen, the sole idea that it could happen during the event and have the statistics to back it is another reason for the idea of celebrations like Halloween.

Parents have responded to the idea of not celebrating due to the idea of religious beliefs along with the violence that has been occurring.

One person commented on ourfamilyworld.com saying, “It is a great break from all the hard work they have been doing for weeks and just after some pretty big state tests so it is a great chance to let loose and just have some fun. But not only that, I think schools that ban Halloween are going too far. It’s catering to the minority instead of the majority.”

Atlanta-based dad blogger Evan Porter, says, “I do applaud schools for thinking through issues like inclusivity and the potential for problematic costumes,” he tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “But there are better ways to handle these issues than canceling the holiday for everyone and choosing not to address those problems head-on.”

As for residents in Central New York, there has been no word on whether local schools will be jumping on the no-Halloween train.

There have been no reports received by NewsChannel 9 on the subject, but the debate has been around for over a decade now.

With more schools becoming aware of the seclusion, the future of celebratory holidays in schools is dimming.

How do you feel about this? Vote in the poll below!