Halloween evening is just a bit bone chilling but not too spooky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

HALLOWEEN NIGHT:

The weather turns out quiet just in time for Trick-or-Treaters.

Temperatures then drop into the mid to upper 30s to start the evening for the ghosts and goblins, but before we get into a free-fall, a steady southerly breeze kicks in and we hold in the 30s and likely rise into the 40s overnight. Some clouds will work in towards sunrise too.

SUNDAY:

The quiet weather does not last long.

High pressure is moving off the East Coast late Saturday night/Sunday morning and the return flow on the back of the high and ahead of an approaching cold front means a gusty southerly wind for us.

Those southerly winds and a fast moving cold front swinging in from the west means moisture returns and we should have some rain back in Central New York after noon or 1 pm on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It is likely to turn much colder late Sunday afternoon and night with lake effect snow showers developing initially east of Lake Ontario but then dropping through all of CNY overnight Sunday night as a reinforcing cold front swings through.

Snowfall amounts Sunday night will range from a coating to 2 inches for most, including the Syracuse area, with the best chance of 2” occurring over the hills south of Syracuse. While the Tug Hill could very well pick up 2 to 4 or 5 inches by sunrise Monday!

MONDAY:

The start of the week will be wintry feeling and looking with some snow showers and squalls to start the day followed by a lull and possibly even some sun during the midday/early afternoon. Highs will range from 35 to 40 but winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts will make it feel more like the teens and 20s much of the day!

MONDAY NIGHT:

Some additional snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain should redevelop towards sunset in advance of a fast moving little clipper diving in from the northwest. This system will likely produce some accumulating snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks but possibly a bit for the rest of CNY too Monday night. Snow may mix with some rain over the lower elevations Monday night as temperatures will be marginally cold enough for just snow. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Monday night.