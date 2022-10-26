SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t forget to wear your costume if you’re going to see the Syracuse Crunch take on the Cleveland Monsters.

On Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m., the Syracuse Crunch is bringing back their annual Halloween Spooktacular. The Crunch is encouraging people to dress up and take part in the event.

Kids in attendance will receive a drawstring bag, courtesy of NY529, and during the first intermission, all fans dressed up are invited to participate in a costume contest on the ice for a Crunch prize pack.

Any fan dressed in costume may purchase a discounted $19 ticket at the box office on the day of the game.

Once the game is over, kids are able to trick-or-treat on the ice with Crunch players. They can enter the ice through the Section 107 corner immediately after the game.

Families are encouraged to make a donation to Change for Change to participate in trick-or-treating.

According to the Syracuse Crunch, Change for Change presented by Upstate University Hospital is a fundraising initiative created by Crunch players that were inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center to help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, on the Syracuse Crunch’s website.

Single-game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at (315)-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

To catch up on the latest Crunch news, you can find them on their website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.