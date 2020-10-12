Halloween trick or treat events

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has certainly changed life in a lot of ways. Though there are no restrictions on children going door to doo looking for candy on Halloween, a number of organizations are offering Trick or Treat events designed with social distancing and COVID-19 in mind.

See the map for locations. Details are below.

Halloween in the Park

Jamesville Beach County Park

Now through 10/31

7 p/m-10:00 p.m.

Drive through lighted Halloween displays featuring ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks.

Admission: $10 per carload Sun-Thurs.

$15 Friday and Saturday

Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

Onondaga Community College in front of Southwest YMCA and SRC Arena

Saturday, October 31

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Everyone is urged to dress up and mask up

Please register in advance http://www.sunyocc.edu/trickortreat.

Free

Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

Oswego Speedway, 300 E Albany St, Oswego, NY

Saturday, October 31

1:00 p.m.

Enter from City-Line Road, as cars make their way around the track local businesses will hand out candy.

Everyone must stay in their vehicle

Free

Drive-up Halloweeen

Mr. HR Clothing 2217 South Salina Street, Syracuse

Saturday, October 31

3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Face masks must be worn and social distancing maintained

Free

Trunk or Treat

Nedrow Fire Department

6505 South Salina Street, Nedrow

Saturday, October 31

5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained while following the predetermined footpath.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.



Trunk or Treat

Eastwood American Legion

102 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse

Saturday, October 31

6 p.m. -8 p.m.

In the parking lot. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

