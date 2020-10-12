Halloween trick or treat events

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has certainly changed life in a lot of ways. Though there are no restrictions on children going door to doo looking for candy on Halloween, a number of organizations are offering Trick or Treat events designed with social distancing and COVID-19 in mind.
See the map for locations. Details are below.
Halloween in the Park
Jamesville Beach County Park
Now through 10/31
7 p/m-10:00 p.m.
Drive through lighted Halloween displays featuring ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks.
Admission: $10 per carload Sun-Thurs.
$15 Friday and Saturday
Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
Onondaga Community College in front of Southwest YMCA and SRC Arena
Saturday, October 31
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Everyone is urged to dress up and mask up
Please register in advance http://www.sunyocc.edu/trickortreat.
Free
Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
Oswego Speedway, 300 E Albany St, Oswego, NY
Saturday, October 31
1:00 p.m.
Enter from City-Line Road, as cars make their way around the track local businesses will hand out candy.
Everyone must stay in their vehicle
Free
Drive-up Halloweeen
Mr. HR Clothing 2217 South Salina Street, Syracuse
Saturday, October 31
3 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Face masks must be worn and social distancing maintained
Free
Trunk or Treat
Nedrow Fire Department
6505 South Salina Street, Nedrow
Saturday, October 31
5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained while following the predetermined footpath.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Trunk or Treat
Eastwood American Legion
102 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse
Saturday, October 31
6 p.m. -8 p.m.
In the parking lot. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
- CNY SPCA takes in over 100 rabbits and a pigeon
- New York State to begin enforcing plastic bag ban on Oct. 19
- 130th Assembly District
- Onondaga County to start asymptomatic testing with teachers, staff this week
- Costly COVID-19 tests act as roadblock for 1 Oswego man to visit wife in nursing home
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App