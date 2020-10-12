Halloween trick or treat events

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has certainly changed life in a lot of ways. Though there are no restrictions on children going door to doo looking for candy on Halloween, a number of organizations are offering Trick or Treat events designed with social distancing and COVID-19 in mind.

See the map for locations. Details are below.

Halloween in the Park
Jamesville Beach County Park
Now through 10/31
7 p/m-10:00 p.m.
Drive through lighted Halloween displays featuring ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks.
Admission: $10 per carload Sun-Thurs.
$15 Friday and Saturday

Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
Onondaga Community College in front of Southwest YMCA and SRC Arena
Saturday, October 31
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Everyone is urged to dress up and mask up
Please register in advance  http://www.sunyocc.edu/trickortreat.
Free

Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
Oswego Speedway, 300 E Albany St, Oswego, NY
Saturday, October 31
1:00 p.m.
Enter from City-Line Road, as cars make their way around the track local businesses will hand out candy.
Everyone must stay in their vehicle
Free

Drive-up Halloweeen
Mr. HR Clothing 2217 South Salina Street, Syracuse
Saturday, October 31
3 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Face masks must be worn and social distancing maintained
Free

Trunk or Treat
Nedrow Fire Department
6505 South Salina Street, Nedrow
Saturday, October 31
5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained while following the predetermined footpath.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Trunk or Treat
Eastwood American Legion
102 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse
Saturday, October 31
6 p.m. -8 p.m.
In the parking lot. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

