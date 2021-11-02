Halloween vandalism no treat for residents in the Village of Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While some people were passing out candy this Halloween, others were getting rocks thrown in their windows. Chittenango police are investigating vandalism in the village.

Halloween night was more than just spooky for residents here in Chittenango. One viewer who sent photos says a rock was thrown at her car.

Rocks thrown through car windows and sliding glass doors, and light fixtures destroyed.

Police are investigating eight incidents on several streets in the village, with at least one happening on Genesee Street.

Hickory Hills Apartments, Jay Street and Lake Street were a few others that were also hit. A “Ring video” from a residence was sent to us by police, showing the possible suspects.

They’re looking for four juveniles who were wearing dark clothing, like the ones you just saw running across your screen. Police put a call out on social media asking anyone with any information to call them at (315) 687-3930.