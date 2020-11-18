Hamburg Police Officers rescue kittens abandoned in drainage ditch

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Police in the Town of Hamburg came to the rescue for a pair of kittens Tuesday.

Officers were searching a drainage ditch after someone stole from a Wegmans store Tuesday afternoon. They found a bag with two kittens inside the ditch and then rushed the newborns over to the Ten Lives Club Animal Shelter. Police say if you can’t handle a pet, reach out to them, or your local animal shelter.

“Maybe times are tough for people, and rather than just leave them somewhere, where they can suffer in the elements, there are always people like the Ten Lives Club who will take them. Contact us we’ll put them in touch with them,” said Lt. Todd Ehret, Town of Hamburg Police.

The folks at the Ten Lives Club says these kittens would not have been able to survive in this cold, making this discovery a true life-saver.