Hamilton agricultural students find way to help their community with senior project

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of all the pain over the past year, the pandemic has brought out the best in some people.

In Hamilton, two agricultural students are using a school assignment to give back to their own community.

Emma Basher and Aiden Gibbons would normally be job shadowing right now. Instead, they’re hard at work spending their senior year building something for the younger generation.

“Studies actually show that if you have a workplace designated just for schoolwork then you are more productive,” said Basher.

When their teacher, Johanna Bossard, gave them the assignment to come up with something to help their community, Basher and Gibbons realized they could make desks for elementary students in their own district.

They started with hand-written letters to local businesses — Curtis Lumber and Parry’s in Hamilton, and Lowe’s in Oneida. Each business donated the supplies to make it happen, and Basher and Gibbons did the rest, building 20 desks.

From Curtis Lumber, they were able to donate nine sheets of this plywood. And then from Lowe’s we got these two by fours, and then from Parry’s we got the screws that hold them all together. Aiden Gibbons

Each desk they build gives them skills they’ll take with them throughout their careers, but they’re also taking away something on a personal level that’s even more meaningful.

I see their communication skills have improved. I see their follow-through has improved. I see that they didn’t shut down and give up. Johanna Bossard

“Being able to spend my time here helping kids and knowing that I’ll be able to make a difference in their lives and even the community, just huge impact on my life,” said Basher.

“I feel a lot of happiness when I do this. I come in here and I get to do a lot of work for a good cause.” Aiden Gibbons

Their drive to help others is what’s keeping them on track to build, coat, and deliver 20 desks within a month.

Each desk has the Hamilton Future Farmers of America (FFA) logo burned into the wood in the corner, as a reminder to younger students, FFA is here to help.

Thanks to Basher and Gibbons, students are getting through this together, no matter how far apart they physically are.