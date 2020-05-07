Hamilton Central School thanks teachers

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tribute to a different group of heroes for Teacher Appreciation Week. The Parent-Teacher Organization at Hamilton central School put together this wonderful video of students holding up their thank you notes to all their teachers that they don’t see every day. great job by those students for staying #HCSstrong.
