Hamilton Central School thanks teachers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- We've heard Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon mention this organization in his daily briefings: Childcare Solutions. They're the ones taking the reigns, making sure essential workers have someone to take care of their kids each day.

There are plenty of options for essential workers to send their kids to childcare. There are 372 options between Onondaga and Cayuga counties to be exact, but because that care is free, Childcare Solutions expected a lot more people would be taking advantage of it and they'd be getting more calls.