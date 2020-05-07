Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Hamilton Central School thanks teachers

Local News
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tribute to a different group of heroes for Teacher Appreciation Week. The Parent-Teacher Organization at Hamilton central School put together this wonderful video of students holding up their thank you notes to all their teachers that they don’t see every day. great job by those students for staying #HCSstrong.

