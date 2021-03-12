Hamilton College senior finds sweet success in maple syrup business

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maple syrup season is off to a very good start in Central New York with sap flowing freely from trees.

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company is now in year 43, but only the third season for company president Michael Spicer. Spicer bought the company in 2019 while a sophomore at Hamilton College.

“I started my adventure in maple syrup when I was 11 years old after a field trip, eventually built up from there in the backyard and was doing farmers’ markets by the time I was 18.”

The small business was going to end operations, so Spicer gave them a call and was able to buy it and continue to run it while still studying at Hamilton College.

As Spicer enters his final semester of undergraduate study at Hamilton College, he has elected to attend school from home via zoom. His decision comes after his athletic career as a captain of the Hamilton College football team and a thrower on the school’s track and field team was cut short due to the current pandemic. It is allowing him to operate Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company in person every single day, something he has not done since acquiring the company.

“There’s a lot of days like these. We’ve had probably 6,000 gallons of sap in the last two days. And I hope not too many of my professors are going to be watching this video, but I have definitely put my work on the back burner,” he says.

Already this season, Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company has made 120 gallons of syrup with a goal of 400 to 500 gallons by the end of the season.

“We’ve been able to grow significantly over the last year. The Christmas season was extremely busy for us, ” he tells NewsChannel 9.

With graduation coming in a couple months, Spicer is considering his options. He says it may be good to use his education and take a job outside the maple syrup business, but still keeping Cedarvale flowing at its current level. He also says it may be time to grow the company even more, like going national with online sales.

“We only sell online and in the store in our brick and mortar store. Going retail, is that something we want to get into? Kind of weighing the options right now,” Spicer says.

Taking advantage of the hands-on time, Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company is hosting maple weekends in March.

For the first time ever, Cedarvale Maple Weekends will include a pancake breakfast. The event has been designed for takeout or outdoor dining. Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co. will be utilizing social media to offer a virtual option for the event.

MAPLE WEEKEND at Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co.

When: Mar.13th & 14th, 20th & 21st, 27th & 28th

9:00 am. – 4:00 p.m (Food will be served from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co., 3769 Pleasant Valley Road, Syracuse NY

What: Pancake Breakfast: Socially distance outdoor seating, or take out

Enertainment: Tours (Virtual or Socially Distanced In Person Option), Scavenger Hunt, Educational Lessons, Cooking Demonstrations

Hiking: Pleasant Valley Preserve & Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co.

Click here for more on Cedarvale Maple Company.