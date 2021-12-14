‘Hamilton’ in Syracuse, tickets on sale December 15

FILE- In this July 9, 2016, file photo, people walk by the “Hamilton” marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were hoping for an opportunity to see the Tony Award winning show ‘Hamilton’, now’s your chance.

Tickets go on sale December 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The show runs from March 15, 2022, to March 27, 2022. There will be 16 performances: weeknights at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account.

Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ took the world by storm when it was released in September 2015. The following year, the show earned a record 16 Tony nominations and won 11 of the categories. The show also set a Broadway record for the most money grossed in a single week — $3.3 million for eight shows. Demand for the show increased after Disney+ added it to its streaming service in July 2020.

Lin Manuel Miranda had an interesting process when creating the soundtrack. Some songs, like the opening number, took a year to write. Miranda reportedly also began the show as a concept album which later developed into the show we know and love.

