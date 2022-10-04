HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Village of Hamilton Police Department is investigating a missing person case regarding a missing adult 29-year-old Joel Kahn.

Kahn reportedly left his residence on September 23, 2022, for unknown reasons and has not been heard from since. Kahn was last seen at his residence on Eaton St. in the Village of Hamilton.

The vehicle Kahn is known to be driving is a four-door, dark grey 2013 Mazda 3 sedan. The registration number is CAZ-2835.

The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side bumper and has duct tape covering the damage.

Kahn is 5’10 and 150 pounds with dirty blonde hair and scruffy facial hair.

Police have reason to believe that Kahn may be in the vicinity of State Lands or State Parks.

Anyone who may have information on Kahn’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigator Jamie Badgley at the Hamilton Police Department at (315) 824-3311.