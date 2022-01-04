Hancock International Airport and Oswego County Airport to receive $5.4 million in federal funding

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — U.S. Representative John Katko announced Tuesday that $5.4 million in federal funding, from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will be distributed to Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Oswego County Airport.

The federal funds may be used for a wide range of projects, including renovations to runways, taxiways, and terminals. They can also be used to fund safety and sustainability projects, airport-transit connections, or roadway projects.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport will receive $5,301,945 and the Oswego County Airport will receive $159,000.

Rep. Katko said “I was proud to vote in support of the bipartisan physical infrastructure bill that provided the funding for these airport improvements and I’m glad to see this law already benefitting our region.” Katko went on to say that these improvements will make facilities safer and improve the flying experience for Central New Yorkers.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri said: