Hancock International Airport gets new credential authentication technology

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Syracuse Hancock International Airport us using new technology that can confirm the validity of a traveler’s ID and flight information in near real time.

“The technology we’ve now installed at the Syracuse International Airport checkpoint enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent ID such as driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “The system also has the added capability of confirming the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection.”

Courtesy TSA

Passengers now will approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and insert their ID directly into the scanner for authentication. Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass. The credential authentication technology (CAT) unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

Even with TSA’s use of CAT, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

CAT units authenticate several thousand types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.