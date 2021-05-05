Handgun found in man’s luggage at Hancock Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Florida resident didn’t make his flight back home from Syracuse Hancock Airport after the Transportation Security Administration found him with a 9mm handgun on May 4.

A TSA officer spotted the handgun on a checkpoint x-ray machine. The Syracuse Police were alerted, and the gun was confiscated. The traveler said he had inherited the gun and forgot he had it with him.

“It is extremely disappointing to see that travelers continue to bring handguns in their carry-on luggage at the checkpoint. TSA allows guns to be transported as long as they are unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case, and declared to the airline,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director. “Guns need to be transported in the belly of the aircraft where nobody has access to it during a flight. I commend the actions of the officers who discovered the weapon, and through their actions, prevented the weapon from getting onto the plane.”

TSA Firearms Caught at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2021

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*(As of 5-4-21) Guns caught 3 2 5 4 2

*Significantly fewer passengers than previous years due to the pandemic.