SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season arrives midweek across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

With evening showers coming to an end, skies are clearing over Central New York and cold becomes the big story.

Lows drop into the 30s and where there has yet to be a killing frost this Fall there are Frost Advisories out overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

The combination of the coolest air aloft and a trough of low pressure moving in during the day Wednesday is likely going to lead to more numerous rain/snow and graupel (snow pellet) showers developing across Central New York compared to Tuesday.

Temperatures spend most of the day in the 40s so while everyone could see snowflakes/graupel (snow pellets) over the hilltops is where the best chance of experiencing just snow/graupel showers.

THURSDAY:

It stays unseasonably chilly Thursday with more wind and most of the shower activity staying northwest of Syracuse compliments of a southwesterly wind, but a few rain, snow and graupel showers are possible off Lake Erie at times.

Highs Thursday struggle to get out of the 40s, and the 10 to 20+ mph winds accentuate the chill once again.

FRIDAY:

Thankfully, this midweek chill does not stick around. We expect the coolest air to pull out starting Thursday night and the warm up begins on Friday. With plenty of sunshine and a steady southwest wind 60 degrees is a real possibility.

The warm continues heading into the weekend. We could very well be flirting with 70+ degrees as early as Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates!