Hanging baskets bring a pop of color to Downtown Syracuse for 10th year in a row

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downtown Syracuse streets will be dressed with petunias for the 10th consecutive season.
335 hanging flower baskets will bring pops of color throughout the Heart of Downtown, the Cathedral Square, Hanover Square, Clinton Square, and Armory Square neighborhoods.
The festive florals are a part of the Downtown Committee’s overall beautification efforts.
The purple petunias are grown by Downtown Farmers Market vendor Oliver B. Paine Greenhouses.
