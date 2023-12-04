SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Legendary country music artist Hank Williams Jr. will bring his rhythm and blues to Syracuse next year when he performs at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in August 2024.

Williams Jr., who’s the son of Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams, will make a stop in Syracuse on Aug. 24, 2024, with Whiskey Myers as the opener.

This tour marks the 45th anniversary of the release of Williams Jr.’s hit album Family Tradition.

“Hank Williams Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, Williams Jr. released It’s About Time (Nash Icon Records) in 2016. It’s About Time marked Hank’s 37th studio album in his five-decade career. Following It’s About Time, Williams Jr. has released several compilations, including All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over: Great Tailgating Songs, A Country Boy Can Survive (Box Set), Hank Jr. Sings Hank Sr. and 35 Biggest Hits,” stated Live Nation Concerts.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and Citi Cardmembers can get tickets Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. all on Live Nation’s website.