Hannaford Supermarkets recalling chicken tenders for mislabeling allergen, soy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling Hannaford In-Store Fried Chicken Tenders, sold as a cold item in select stores’ deli departments because the label did not list a potential allergen, soy, as an ingredient.

Information on the affected item is as follows:

Hannaford Chicken Tenders, fried in-store and sold in delis, 6.7 oz., UPC#: 4126876461. The impacted item might have been purchased between 4/3/21 and 4/9/21 at the stores below. Maine: Auburn, Brewer, Bridgton, Portland (Riverside Street), Standish, Topsham, Waterville New Hampshire: Concord, Exeter, Keene New York: Ballston Spa, Glens Falls, Middletown, Rome, South Glens Falls, Troy, Wappingers Falls Vermont: Barre, Essex Junction, Middlebury, South Burlington



The retailer is warning customers with soy allergies who purchased the impacted products should not consume them. All customers who purchased the product may return the item to a Hannaford store for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.